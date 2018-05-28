Northeast Ohio weather: Cleveland hits record, 93-degree high

From Meteorologist Jason Nicholas

UPDATE: The temperature hit 93 degrees late Monday afternoon in Cleveland, breaking the previous record of 92 degrees set on May 28, 2012.

Tonight:

It will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60's. It will be a muggy night with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow:

During the day, there will be mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 80's. It will be muggy with dew points in the 70's. Winds will come from the north at 3-8 mph.

Tomorrow night:

Overnight we will see partly cloudy skies, as the remnants of Alberto start to move into the region. It will feel muggy with dew points in the mid 60's, and temperatures in the upper 60's. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday:

The remnants of Alberto will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning with an increased chance in the afternoon. There will be cloudy skies, with temperatures in the upper 70's. Winds will come from the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night:

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight. There will be cloudy skies, with temperatures in the upper 60's. It will continue to feel muggy into the overnight hours.