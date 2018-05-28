Recall alert issued for more than 228,000 pounds of Spam

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for more than 228,000 pounds of Hormel Spam and other canned meat products because shards of metal could be in the containers.

Reports of the foreign objects in containers were first discovered after four customers complained of finding metal in the canned products.

There have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with the recall.

The recall applies to canned pork and chicken products that were produced Feb. 8 through Feb. 10.

According to the recall:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

