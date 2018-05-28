Endangered missing adult alert issued for Canton woman with dementia

The car pictured is similar to her brother's vehicle (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has issued an endangered missing adult alert for 89-year-old Marilyn Evanoff.

Evanoff left her home on Broadway Avenue NE in Canton on Friday, May 25 at 7 a.m. and did not return.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Evanoff left for Virginia with her brother Bill Kincaid.

Evanoff is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. She suffers from dementia.

The siblings are believed to be in a red 2006 Mazda MZ3 with Ohio plats BA23EU.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office says the alert is in effect for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocoton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Noble, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

If anybody has information regarding Evanoff's location, contact police.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.