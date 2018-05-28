Memorial Day parades, celebrations throughout Northeast Ohio (list)

Memorial Day honors all the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

9 things to do (other than parades) in the Cleveland area for Memorial Day Weekend

There are several parades scheduled throughout Northeast Ohio to help pay tribute to those who passed protecting the country.

Avon: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Avon Senior Center.

Brecksville: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Brecksville City Hall.

Bedford: Begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Bedford City Hall.

Bay Village: Begins at 8:45 a.m. at Huntington Park.

Shaker Heights: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Shaker Heights City Hall.

