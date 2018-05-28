Cavaliers Eastern Conference title win graces front pages across the globe (photos)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making headlines again after knocking out the Boston Celtics in Game 7 Sunday night to win the Eastern Conference championship.

LeBron James embraces chance to play for another NBA championship

This is the fourth consecutive year the Cavaliers are advancing to the NBA Finals, one of the most popular sporting events in the world.

The accomplishment earned the Cavaliers front page attention on many local, national, and international newspapers.

As for the Celtics, the team landed on the front page of The Boston Globe for the wrong reasons.

International periodicals, including papers in Mexico and Taiwan, published the news on the front pages.

