Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals gear is on sale now

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

It's official, the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the 2018 NBA Finals. 

The Cavs, a team counted out all season-long, shocked the world - winning the series against the Celtics, after being down 0-2. 

The Cavaliers are headed to the Finals for the fourth season in a row, and the swag just keeps getting better.

Whatever It Takes!

Fans can represent the Cavs in style with Official Locker Room hats and t-shirts that are available online now at Cavs.com.

Cavs players wore the official shirts, and hats following the victory.

With every online purchase, customers will also receive a complimentary Cavs swag item, which may vary. 

The Cavaliers Team Shop, located inside Quicken Loans Arena, is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, and will resume regular business hours Tuesday, May 29.

There is a two-hat limit per person in-store and at the Cavs Pop Up Container Store that will be on-site at the southeast corner of Quicken Loans Arena.

Apparel can also be purchased with free shipping at Dick's Sporting Goods.

