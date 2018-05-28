Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals gear is on sale now

Fans lined up at the Cavs team shop for apparel early morning on Memorial Day. (Source:WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the ir fourth straight NBA Finals. (cavs.com)

It's official, the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the 2018 NBA Finals.

The Cavs, a team counted out all season-long, shocked the world - winning the series against the Celtics, after being down 0-2.

The Cavaliers are headed to the Finals for the fourth season in a row, and the swag just keeps getting better.

Whatever It Takes!

Fans can represent the Cavs in style with Official Locker Room hats and t-shirts that are available online now at Cavs.com.

Cavs players wore the official shirts, and hats following the victory.

With every online purchase, customers will also receive a complimentary Cavs swag item, which may vary.

The Cavaliers Team Shop, located inside Quicken Loans Arena, is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, and will resume regular business hours Tuesday, May 29.

There is a two-hat limit per person in-store and at the Cavs Pop Up Container Store that will be on-site at the southeast corner of Quicken Loans Arena.

Apparel can also be purchased with free shipping at Dick's Sporting Goods.

