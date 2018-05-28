Man killed, woman injured during Macedonia stabbing; son arrested

Macedonia police are investigating a double stabbing that resulted in a man's death on the morning of Memorial Day.

According to police, officers responded Monday to Griswold Circle after receiving a 911 call regarding a reported stabbing.

"My son, Michael Clark... attacked us. I'm bleeding," said the victim to a dispatcher on a 911 call released by Macedonia Police.

Police and paramedics found a 62-year-old man and 58-year-old woman in a bedroom suffering from stab wounds.

The victims' 28-year-old son, Michael A. Clark, was arrested in Columbiana County Monday afternoon in connection to the violent crime.

"He grew up with my son and he just, you know, became mentally ill. He just became mentally ill and he had issues, he had a lot of problems and his father said he could never get him help. Nobody would help," said Karen Harden.

Harden has lived next to the Clarks for more than 20 years. She's known Michael since he was a young boy.

"I always thought that something tragic would happen, so, there it is, it happened," she said.

"For the most part, he's a great kid. I've had the chance to spend some time with him and try to mentor him, but there were deep things that were going on there that, of course, I couldn't touch," said Alex Williams.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment.

The victims' identities will be released pending family notification.

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

