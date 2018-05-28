Jamie's baby diary: 'Boot Camp for New Dads' prepares the father for parenthood

Dads need to know how to change a diaper too!

Expectant fathers learn that and so much more at the Cleveland Clinic's "Boot Camp for New Dads."

New and expectant dads will also learn:

How to support mom and form a parenting team.

How to bond with the baby.

The best way to hold, feed, and cuddle your new baby.

Child safety and abuse prevention tips.

The importance of maintaining a father role in the family.

The class is offered once a month. Click here for more information.

Jamie's Baby Diary entries:

Watch Wake Up Cleveland every Monday morning for more parenting and childbirth information as part of Jamie Sullivan's Baby Diary.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.