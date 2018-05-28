Jamie's baby diary: 'Boot Camp for New Dads' prepares the father - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jamie's baby diary: 'Boot Camp for New Dads' prepares the father for parenthood

Posted by Chris Anderson
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Dads need to know how to change a diaper too!

Expectant fathers learn that and so much more at the Cleveland Clinic's "Boot Camp for New Dads."

  • New and expectant dads will also learn:
  • How to support mom and form a parenting team.
  • How to bond with the baby.
  • The best way to hold, feed, and cuddle your new baby.
  • Child safety and abuse prevention tips.
  • The importance of maintaining a father role in the family.

The class is offered once a month. Click here for more information.

