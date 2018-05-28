Cleveland firefighter found not guilty of sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter

A Cleveland firefighter accused of sexually abusing his 12-year-old stepdaughter has been found not guilty.

Shawn Skelly had a bench trial in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

Skelly's trial began May 18 and May 24 he was found not guilty on all counts; including, gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Skelly was arrested in December 2016.

He has been a Cleveland firefighter since July 2015.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.