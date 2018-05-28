Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals and watch party tickets on sale now

NBA Finals and Cavs watch party tickets are on sale now. (Source: AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to find out their opponent for the NBA Finals, but they know for a fact, they'll start off on the road.

The Cavs will be on the road for Game 1 and Game 2, whether it's in Houston or the Bay area.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off Thursday, May 31at 9 p.m.

Game 2 will follow Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

For those that want to cheer the Cavs on from the arena, the Q is hosting Watch Parties for all road games throughout the Finals.

Tickets are on sale now, and gates opened Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m.

Price: $10 Admission

Bring It Home

Tickets for home Games 3 and 4 are on sale as well and can be purchased at cavs.com.

The Cavs will play at home on Wednesday, June 6 and Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m.

