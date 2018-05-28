Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals and watch party tickets on sale now - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals and watch party tickets on sale now

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
NBA Finals and Cavs watch party tickets are on sale now.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to find out their opponent for the NBA Finals, but they know for a fact, they'll start off on the road. 

The Cavs will be on the road for Game 1 and Game 2, whether it's in Houston or the Bay area.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off Thursday, May 31at 9 p.m.

Game 2 will follow Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

For those that want to cheer the Cavs on from the arena, the Q is hosting Watch Parties for all road games throughout the Finals. 

Tickets are on sale now, and gates opened Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m.

Price: $10 Admission

Bring It Home

Tickets for home Games 3 and 4 are on sale as well and can be purchased at cavs.com.

The Cavs will play at home on Wednesday, June 6 and Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m.  

