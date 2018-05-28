Man dies after double shooting outside club in Lorain

A 23-year-old man is dead after being shot outside a club early Sunday morning.

According to Lorain police, Andre Eugene Hines and a second man were walking in an alley near the 2800 block of Apple Avenue when they were both shot.

Hines was shot multiple times.

Several officers were in the area and began life-saving measures before the ambulance arrived, but Hines died from his injuries at Mercy Regional Medical Center.

The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot one time. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call them at 440-204-2100.

