Memorial Day on deck of Cleveland submarine honors those who died

The ship's bell aboard the U.S.S. Cod was struck Memorial Day morning to honor those who have died in the service of their country.

The annual event, is hosted by the U.S.S. Cod in Cleveland. "The Cod is a focal point of veteran's memorial events because she is a veteran," president of the U.S.S. Cod Paul Farace said after a memorial service May 25. "We're very proud, very honored we can provide them with a deck for their wreath laying."

Several events were held at the Cod Memorial Day.

The Cod is a living memorial and open to the public for tours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. most days during the summer.

