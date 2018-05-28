Search for 13-year-old in Rittman's Chippewa Creek ends tragically

Rescue teams are searching for missing boy in creek. (Source: WOIO)

The search for a missing 13-year-old boy ended tragically early Monday evening in Wayne County.

Gavin Griffith was swimming with two friends Sunday afternoon in Chippewa Creek in Rittman when he went under, according to police.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said dive and rescue teams responded after an emergency call came in around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said he was swimming near a low-head dam that's dangerous for even highly experience swimmers.

The search resumed Monday with the use of sonar boats and drones, which enabled rescuers to locate Griffith's body.

