100 year-old World War II veteran celebrates birthday on Memorial Day

Don Hutchinson pictured with his wife Dorthy over 50 years ago. (Source: Family of Don Hutchinson)

Don Hutchinson is a U.S. war veteran with a very fitting birthday.

Born 100 years ago today, the veteran spent today's holiday surrounded by family and friends.

Hutchinson served his time across the South Pacific and the Aleutian Islands during World War II.

Following his military stint, he worked as a representative at NCR Corporation formally known as the National Cash Register.

One of Hutchinson's favorite past times is golf.

The vet has hit 10 hole in ones in his lifetime and taught youth in the community the game over the years.

Memorial Day is a great day to remember the courageous people who sacrificed their lives for this country.

Fortunately, we had the opportunity to thank one particular veteran in real time.

Happy Birthday Mr. Hutchinson!

