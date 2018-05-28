Child rescued from hot car parked in Cleveland Heights

Police were called to the Home Depot store on Mayfield Road Monday afternoon for a report of a child locked in a parked car.

According to witnesses. the windows of the vehicle were also rolled up.

At the time of the incident, the outside temperature was 91 degrees.

It is not clear how the child was removed from the car.

Cleveland Heights police said the child is fine and the incident remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

