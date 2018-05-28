Power outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)

Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park.

The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m.

We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coasters for hours before coming back down.

Yes you may! I am still here and it’s been over an hour and it still hasn’t moved. Other rides are down as well. I also took this video. pic.twitter.com/EiWVpsBL39 — sarah???? (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

Power outage at cedar point... poor people have been stuck for about an hour ?? pic.twitter.com/yLvzFIq18V — Sam Kesha Ortenzi (@samdycheeks) May 28, 2018

The park has shut down all the rides at this given time, and ride operators are starting to bring riders down to safety.

Officials say a car accident may have caused the outage, thankfully the power was fully restored around 4 p.m.

Power has been restored and rides are opening as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

