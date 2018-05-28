Power outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Power outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz) The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)
SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park.

The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m.

The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coasters for hours before coming back down. 

The park has shut down all the rides at this given time, and ride operators are starting to bring riders down to safety. 

Officials say a car accident may have caused the outage, thankfully the power was fully restored around 4 p.m. 

