Power restored after outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz) The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)
SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

Cedar Point experienced a power outage in parts of the busy theme park on Memorial Day.

The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m.

More than an hour after the initial tweet, Cedar Point said the power was restored.

The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coasters for hours before coming back down. 

The park shut down all the rides during the outage, and ride operators are starting to bring riders down to safety. 

Officials say a car accident may have caused the outage.

