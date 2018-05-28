Cleveland Heights students deliver handmade wigs to UH cancer patients

We showed you a group of high school students a few weeks back who were working on creating some handcrafted wigs for cancer patients.

The group is taking what they've made so far, and donating them to an American Cancer Society wig salon at the UH Siedman Cancer Center.

"When a woman loses her hair, it can be devastating. She loses a sense of self and some confidence," said TJ Garrett with the American Cancer Society.

But the seniors here at the Heights School of Cosmetology are working to give that confidence back to those battling cancer, one strand at a time.

"This will be my second wig that I did, and it's Brazilian hair," said Heights of Cosmetology Senior, Jo Putnam.

Putnam has been handcrafting wigs with her classmates for quite some time.

"I did not know what to do, but one of my classmates helped me through the process."

Now all the hard work is paying off not for her, but someone else instead.

"I pushed through because I knew somebody needed this for their own good," said Putnam.

Each and every single wig created by the Heights School of Cosmetology represents a whole new life for the women battling cancer.

"I feel happy that I'm gonna make someone feel beautiful," said Heights of Cosmetology Senior, Morghan Bynum.

Bynum says it was the perfect opportunity for all the student's to give back one last time before crossing the stage in just a few days.

"I wanted to do something that I thought was really creative and that I thought someone would really love," said Bynum.

And her entire class shares the same feeling.

"I have hair and to see somebody, like, emotionally go through the problems that their going through, I would be hurt too," said Putnam.

The group is hoping that the next class who enters the Heights School of Cosmetology will follow suit and do the exact same thing.

"I just thank God and appreciate a lot of people that helped me give back to Society," said Putnam.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

With the latest delivery, the school has now donated well over 50 wigs to the American Cancer Society.

