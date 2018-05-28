Stephen Curry praises Cleveland Cavaliers on playoff run

Next to LeBron James, it could be argued that Warriors guard, Stephen Curry is the face of the NBA.

The 6-foot-1-inch guard dazzles fans every night with superior ball handling and miraculous shots from beyond the arc.

His skill is undeniable, and for that reason the Cleveland Cavaliers have been at odds with the superstar for the past 3 seasons.

For obvious reasons

Nevertheless his rivalry didn't stop his admiration for the Cavs' team play in press conference leading into his Western Conference Finals Game 7 match-up.

Steph Curry bristles at notion LeBron James led a bunch of terrible players to NBA Finals. “I hate when people say that. They’re NBA players.” pic.twitter.com/JwZzn98Uf4 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 28, 2018

Curry admitted that while LeBron James' post season performance has been spectacular, it's important not to overlook the rest of the team.

"LeBron is amazing," said Curry "But don't disrespect the other guys out there. They fought hard too".

It looks like Akron native may have a soft-spot.

But Cavs fans shouldn't get "mushy" just yet, the Warriors could be up against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers will find out their foe tonight, when the Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m.

