Cleveland Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy; officers seeking public's help

Alfonzo Coleman, 11, of Cleveland, was last seen at noon on Monday. (Source: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police are searching for a young runaway, and are asking the public's help in locating him.

According to police, Alfonzo Coleman, 11, was last seen at noon Monday after visiting family on Cleveland's East Side.

Coleman is currently a resident at Cleveland Christian Home at 1140 Lorain Rd. He was visiting relatives at 4191 West 140th St. and left to visit another relative at 4346 Lee Road.

Coleman reportedly fled the Lee Road address upon learning he was getting picked up to be returned to the Cleveland Christian home.

Coleman is 5-feet tall, weighs 132 pounds, has brown hair with a red streak and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white bandana, black jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

