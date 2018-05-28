Ohio troopers track down escaped buffalo in Medina County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio troopers track down escaped buffalo in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Grab your pitchforks.

There was a reported buffalo on the loose, which had social media buzzing and Ohio troopers searching.

Passers-by reported seeing the renegade animal off Interstate 71 north in Medina County, near mile marker 212, at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office initially suspected it was a loose steer or cow, but they have confirmed -- that, yes -- it was an escaped buffalo, which has been safely returned to its farm.

According to an Ohio Highway Patrol dispatcher, it's not the first time a buffalo needed rustling in Northeast Ohio, and it may not be the last.

