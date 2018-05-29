Round 4: Cavaliers considered NBA Finals underdogs against Warriors (schedule)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row after both teams advanced from decisive Game 7 victories.

The Warriors are considered by many to be one of the best teams of this generation, while the Cavaliers have LeBron James, one of the best players in the history of the game.

Not over yet: LeBron James embraces chance to play for another NBA championship

Game 1 will be hosted by Golden State Thursday night.

Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors. Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m.

Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors. Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Warriors at Cavaliers. Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m.

Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers. Friday, June 8, 9 p.m.

(If necessary)

Game 5: Cavaliers at Warriors. Monday, June 11, 9 p.m.

Game 6: Warriors at Cavaliers. Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m.

Game 7: Cavaliers at Warriors. Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m.

The Cavaliers and the Warriors went head-to-head twice during the 2017-18 regular season. The Warriors won both games by a combined 17 points.

Stephen Curry praises Cleveland Cavaliers on playoff run

Since the "three-match" in last year's NBA Finals, the Cavaliers traded All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, coach Ty Lue missed several weeks to deal with health issues, Kevin Love dealt with numerous injuries and is currently in the league's concussion protocol, and overhauled their roster halfway through the regular season.

Despite the roller coaster season, the Cavaliers have shown resiliency and reached the NBA Finals again. This year is James' eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

