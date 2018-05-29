Northeast Ohio weather: 91-degree high ties record set in 1991

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

UPDATE: Cleveland temps rose to 91 degrees today, tying the record set on May 29. 1991. Monday's high was the hottest May 28 on record, as temps hit 93 degrees.

A very warm and humid pattern as tropical air remains in place and the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto tracks west of us tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will not drop below 70 degrees in many places. The humidity level will give us another uncomfortable night for sleeping.

We will keep it dry through tomorrow morning. Thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon from south to north as the remnants of Alberto tracks into Indiana and Michigan. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with some of these storms.

The best risk of rain will be late afternoon and evening. The temperature could top the 90 degree mark again Thursday if we see enough sun. A few storms will be around.