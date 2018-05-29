Cleveland police investigate fatal shooting on west side; suspect taken into custody

Cleveland police investigated a fatal shooting overnight on the city's west side.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Monday, detectives found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder and chest in the 3000 block of West 32nd Street.

Police say the man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries. The victim's identity has not been released.

Detectives were able to immediately identify, locate, and take a suspect into custody in connection to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the homicide.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.