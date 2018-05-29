Unhealthy air quality forecast for Northeast Ohio

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued an "orange" air quality alert for Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, extending from Cleveland west past Toledo, south past Akron and east towards Pennsylvania.

The alert means air quality conditions could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

With temperatures nearing 90 degrees on Tuesday, residents in the impacted areas should reduce prolonged activity or heavy exertion outdoors.

Young children, senior citizens, or those with asthma, heart, or lung conditions are especially vulnerable.

To help reduce pollution officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.