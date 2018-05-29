Cleveland Browns player promises jerseys for Twitter retweets if - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns player promises jerseys for Twitter retweets if Cavs win NBA Finals

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Damarious Randall (Source: Cleveland Browns/Facebook) Damarious Randall (Source: Cleveland Browns/Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

One of the newest acquisitions on the Cleveland Browns made a bold statement on Twitter, promising tens of thousands of people an NBA jersey if the Cavs win this year's championship.

It's a statement that has been doubted and would be hard to fulfill, but defensive end Damarious Randall said he would deliver on his word.

Randall came to the Browns in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers for former Cleveland quarterback DeShone Kizer. Randall's average salary under his current contract is more than $1.9 million per season. 

  • His Twitter post has received more than 34,000 retweets as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and it's climbing rapidly!
  • According to the NBA store, a Cleveland Cavaliers adult-sized jersey can be purchased for $74.99.

At this point, Randall would be dishing out more than $2.5 million for jerseys.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly