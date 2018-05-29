Cleveland Browns player promises jerseys for Twitter retweets if Cavs win NBA Finals

One of the newest acquisitions on the Cleveland Browns made a bold statement on Twitter, promising tens of thousands of people an NBA jersey if the Cavs win this year's championship.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey...— Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018
It's a statement that has been doubted and would be hard to fulfill, but defensive end Damarious Randall said he would deliver on his word.
100% chance ???????? https://t.co/ChKwjvHnT1— Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018
Randall came to the Browns in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers for former Cleveland quarterback DeShone Kizer. Randall's average salary under his current contract is more than $1.9 million per season.
At this point, Randall would be dishing out more than $2.5 million for jerseys.
