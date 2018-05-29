Puppy with 'free' written in permanent marker on fur picked up by Ohio humane society

An abandoned puppy that was found with the words scribbled in her white fur with permanent marker will soon be available for adoption at an Ohio humane society.

The dog, now named Marvella, was left in a cage with the words "free" and "good home only" written across her body and head, according to Jenn Thomas on Facebook.

Marvella was taken to the Ross County Humane Society, which is located approximately 45 miles south of Columbus.

Staff at the humane society scrubbed off as much permanent marker from the dog's fur as possible and provided the necessary vaccines. Marvella will be available for adoption later this week.

