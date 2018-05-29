Lakewood art project designed to heal community after controversial hospital closing

In Lakewood, some very unique and creative objects are starting to appear.

So far, three pieces of local artwork called "Solstice Steppers" have been planted and found around Lakewood in a community scavenger hunt.

The Solstice Steppers are named after the steps that are built into the side of Lakewood Park where you can take in the sunset along the lake.

The art pieces that look like birdhouses are made out of recycled objects from homes marked for demolition. Inside is a gift certificate for the finder.

"It's to really bring a lot of people together," said Liz Maugans, a local artist from Lakewood who is the creative force behind the project, along with her friend and fellow artist, Dana Depew.

"Inside the little Solstice Stepper is a gift certificate, some type of a reward for them. So, in that sense it is somewhat of a scavenger hunt throughout the city of Lakewood," added Depew.

Another part of the Lakewood Light-n-Sight Community Art Project is one that requires community input.

Postcards have been placed all over Lakewood at places like local restaurants Melt and Root.

"On the back, it asks people to put six words or less of what Lakewood means to you," added Maugans.

Eventually, the comments that are gathered will be on display on a marquis and a community art installation will appear at the new Lakewood Family Health Center located right next to the old Lakewood Hospital.

The controversy over the closing of Lakewood Hospital was heated at times.

This community art project is designed to heal and bring everyone together.

"We want to make sure that the ways that people feel at the end of the day when they are watching the sun go down - that they are appreciative - soulfully, about their community - that they can celebrate it with us as new changes are taking place," said Maugans.

The Lakewood Light-n-Sight project is expected to last for one year.

The new Lakewood Family Health Center, where you can see the final art installation is set to open in July. The installation will include a replica of the Solstice Steps at Lakewood Park.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.