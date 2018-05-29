The Cleveland Metroparks Water Taxi is free for the second year in a row

The Cleveland Metroparks Water Taxi will be free for the second year in a row.

For the second year in a row the Cleveland Metroparks Water Taxi will be free.

The taxi transports passengers across the Cuyahoga River Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m,. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. under the A partnership between Cleveland steelmaker ArcelorMittal and the Cleveland Metroparks guarantees the taxi will be free to the public for the second year in a row. The taxi operates under the Main Avenue Bridge in the Flats.

The taxi is handicap accessible, welcomes dogs and can even transport your bike if you are on the trail.

The Metroparks taxi also offers guided wildlife and historical tours on the Cuyahoga River.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.