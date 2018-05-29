Kent mom pleads guilty to killing baby girl

A mom pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to killing her three-month-old daughter.

Samantha Knisley pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter. Her trial was scheduled to begin May 30.

Kent police responded to Knisley's home in the 500 block of Walter Street on Sept. 13. 2017 for a report of a baby not breathing.

EMS transported the baby to a local hospital, where she died.

She will be sentenced by Portage County Court of Common Pleas Judge Laurie Pittman within 90 days, but no exact sentencing date has been scheduled.

