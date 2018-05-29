Akron Municipal Court closing early due to extreme heat

The Akron Municipal Court closed at noon on Tuesday and will only be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, due to the extreme temperatures and lack of air conditioning in the building.

Officials said all hearing scheduled for this afternoon and tomorrow will be rescheduled for Thursday or Friday. People need to call 330-375-2120 for further instructions.

The Clerk of Courts office on the 7th floor will remain open and payments are still accepted.

Officials added they closed the building for the health and safety reasons.

