Death of Aniya Day-Garrett prompts series of community meetings

The Department of Children and Family Services have scheduled a series of community meetings to discuss the number of children who have died while being monitored by the agency.

Tuesday is the first one being held.

Heads turned to the agency after the death of Aniya Day-Garrett, age 4, who died suddenly at a residence on March 11.

The child died from head injury complications and suffered from malnutrition.

Her mother, Sierra Day and mom's boyfriend Deonte Lewis were arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Tuesday's community meeting will give the public a chance to speak with DCFS leaders to learn more about child protection laws and policies and procedures.

The agency hopes to hold at least five community forums by the end of June.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services Listening Tour times and locations are listed below:

Saint Martin de Porres Family Center

1264 East 123rd St., Cleveland

Date: Thursday, June 7

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lion of Judah

15716 Broadway Ave., Cleveland

Thursday, June 14

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Hanna Elementary School

11212 Snow Road., Parma

Tuesday, June 19

6 to 8 p.m.

Garfield Middle School

13114 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Saturday, June 23

10 a.m. to Noon

Euclid Public Library

631 East 222nd St., Euclid

Saturday, June 30

10 a.m. to Noon

