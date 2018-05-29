$1 million bond for Macedonia man accused of murdering dad and stabbing mom

The 28-year-old man accused of stabbing both his parents, killing his dad, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Michael Clark appeared in Stow Municipal Court Tuesday morning via video.

The judge set bond at $1 million.

Macedonia police said Clark stabbed his mom and dad Monday morning at their Griswold Circle home.

When officers arrived at the house, both victims were found in a bedroom.

The 62-year-old dad was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 58-year-old mom is being treated for her injuries at Akron City Hospital.

Clark was arrested late Monday afternoon in Columbiana County.

He will be back in court on June 4.

