Akron man guilty of killing mom who suffered from Alzheimer's

An Akron man was convicted Monday of killing his 78-year-old mother who suffered from Alzheimer's.

The Summit County Prosecutor said Michael Gleisinger, 49, was his mom Nancy's full-time caregiver.

Michael stabbed Nancy to death inside their Akron home in May 2017.

And, according to the prosecutor, Michael has suffered from mental health issues for much of his life.

Michael pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and failure to provide for a functionally impaired person.

He will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux on June 26.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.