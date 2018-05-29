There's a roll of toilet paper on the ceiling at Cleveland's old - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

There's a roll of toilet paper on the ceiling at Cleveland's oldest bar

Posted by Michael Dakota, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cleveland's oldest bar, the Harbor Inn Cafe, is chock full of whacky items. Cleveland's oldest bar, the Harbor Inn Cafe, is chock full of whacky items.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hanging from the ceiling in Cleveland's oldest bar is a lot of memorabilia, but a roll of toilet paper? What's that about? 

"It probably a conversation piece at least three or four times a week," the Harbor Inn's Ken Kamola said. The Harbor Inn, 1219 Main Ave, Cleveland, is a collection Cleveland memories, lifebuoys from the harbor, office name plates from retirement parties, and the brass bell from the freighter the Zenith City. 

Visitors to the bar ask a lot of questions, but the roll hanging from the ceiling seems to spark some interest. 

Kamola laughs when he tells the story of a retired lottery ticket roll that became a toilet tissue roll when an employee thought the tube should be repurposed. So there it is, another Cleveland mystery solved. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly