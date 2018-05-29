What's with the roll of toilet paper hanging from the ceiling of - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

What's with the roll of toilet paper hanging from the ceiling of Cleveland's oldest bar?

Posted by Michael Dakota, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cleveland's oldest bar, the Harbor Inn Cafe, is chock full of whacky items. Cleveland's oldest bar, the Harbor Inn Cafe, is chock full of whacky items.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hanging from the ceiling in Cleveland's oldest bar is a lot of memorabilia, but a roll of toilet paper? What's that about? (Watch the video to find out.) 

"It probably a conversation piece at least three or four times a week," Ken Kamola of the Harbor Inn said. The Harbor Inn, 1219 Main Ave., Cleveland, is a collection Cleveland memories, lifebuoys from the harbor, office name plates from retirement parties, and the brass bell from the freighter the Zenith City. 

Visitors to the bar ask a lot of questions, but the roll hanging from the ceiling seems to spark some interest. 

Kamola laughs when he tells the story of a retired lottery ticket roll that became a toilet tissue roll when an employee thought the tube should be re-purposed. So there it is, another Cleveland mystery solved. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly