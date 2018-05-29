Cleveland Heights police rush to autistic boy found in 100-degree car (body cam)

Northeast Ohio has seen temperatures reaching into the 90s the last few days, and that heat can turn deadly fast.

Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a call of a child in a hot car on Monday afternoon.

Luckily the boy is okay, thanks to a Good Samaritan who called 911.

Cleveland19 just obtained police body cam video that shows the moment officers responded to the call.

It was 90 degrees outside at the time.

The video shows the boy sitting in a black car as the sun beats down.

“What's up buddy? You okay?” A police officer asks him.

“You're not in trouble, just checking on you okay?” The officer wearing the body cam said.

The boy looked confused and overheated. He did not respond to the officers.

“It's kind of hot in here, want to sit in my car? I've got the air conditioning on,” an officer said to him.

Chuck Yarbrough called police when he walked by the car in the Home Depot parking lot.

He said the boy was slobbering at the mouth.

Yarbrough was still there when police arrived.

“I saw the kid in the car, and he seemed to be having a hard time getting out. Didn't know if the car was locked or not,” he said.

Yarbrough took action when he saw the car wasn't running and the windows weren't cracked.

“So I opened the door, the alarm went off--so he could get some fresh air. He was having a hard time,” he told the officers.

In the video, you see officers and EMS checking on the boy while an officer runs into the store to try to find his guardian.

Paul Bayer, 65, came out.

"Oh my God, I'm so sorry,” he said.

Police say Bayer left his girlfriend's 9-year-old autistic son in the back of that car for about 20 minutes.

It was 90 degrees outside with a heat index of 94 degrees.

Crews got the boy water and called his mom.

"He got real quiet, I forgot he was with me,” Bayer said.

"I just came in there for a quick run, and I forgot I had him,” he said.

Paul Bayer has been charged with child endangering.

The temperature inside a vehicle can rise by nearly 20 degrees in 10 minutes.

That means it was well over 100 degrees in that car.

So what should you do if you see a child or a pet left in a hot car?

The Good Samaritan law went into effect in Ohio in 2016, allowing you to break into the car.

But first, you need to check to see if any doors are unlocked, and call 911.

