Parma Police close Sprague Road after concrete buckles in blazing heat

Parma Poilce suspect the blazing heat caused the road to buckle. (Source: Parma Police Twitter)

Parma Police have closed the westbound lane of Sprague Road, from Hoertz to State Roads, due to the road buckling.

Police suspect the 90-degree temps caused the road to crack and contort.

There is no timetable on when it will reopen.

Cleveland temps rose to 91 degrees Tuesday, tying the record set May 29, 1991. Monday's high was the hottest May 28 on record, as temps hit 93 degrees.

Sprague Rd. Westbound from Hoertz to State Rd. will be shut down until further notice pic.twitter.com/GlnqavJxl3 — Parma Police (@ParmaPolice) May 30, 2018

