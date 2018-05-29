Parma Police close Sprague Road after concrete buckles in blazin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Parma Police close Sprague Road after concrete buckles in blazing heat

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Parma Poilce suspect the blazing heat caused the road to buckle. (Source: Parma Police Twitter) Parma Poilce suspect the blazing heat caused the road to buckle. (Source: Parma Police Twitter)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Parma Police have closed the westbound lane of Sprague Road, from Hoertz to State Roads, due to the road buckling.

Police suspect the 90-degree temps caused the road to crack and contort.

There is no timetable on when it will reopen.

Cleveland temps rose to 91 degrees Tuesday, tying the record set May 29, 1991. Monday's high was the hottest May 28 on record, as temps hit 93 degrees.

