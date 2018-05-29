ABC axing 'Roseanne' shows how social media posts can ruin careers

Roseanne Barr threw away the most popular show on TV after making a racially charged tweet. (Source: AP Images)

A successful sitcom reboot is officially off the air once again, and it's all because of impulsive social media behaviors.

"People tweet because they want to be heard and when you tweet something that's racially offensive, you're getting heard in ways you don't want to get heard," said Todd Lebowitz, a BakerHostetler employment lawyer.

Lebowitz said people need to remember what you post online never goes away, even if you delete it.

"You can post something now and five years from now you can be looking for a job and that may be found, and that may prevent you from getting a job," he said.

The wrong posts on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram can potentially ruin your career.

"I think sometimes people have a misperception that they have a first amendment right to say whatever they want, but the first amendment just protects against the government telling you what you can or cannot say, it has nothing to do with what a private employer can do," said Lebowitz.

ABC had the right to pull the plug on Roseanne following a racist tweet Roseanne Barr posted Monday night about former former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The company canceled not only her show, but the dozens of other actors, writers and producers as well.

"That could affect all the people who work around you, all the people who rely on you. It could affect the infrastructure of your work place," said Lebowitz.

Barr later tweeted an apology and said her joke was in bad taste, but the damage had already been done.

"An apology is too late. It may be helpful and you should apologize if you make a mistake and tweet something offensive, but it may be too late," said Lebowitz.

Roseanne was originally renewed for season two, which would've meant 13 new episodes.

