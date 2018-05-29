Mentor Police on the hunt for credit card fraud suspect - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mentor Police on the hunt for credit card fraud suspect

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mentor Police Department) (Source: Mentor Police Department)
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

Have you seen this woman?

Mentor Police report she committed credit card fraud, and are asking for the public's help in identifying her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mentor Police Department at 440-205-3293.

