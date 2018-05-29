Woman found stuck in kitchen ceiling of Cleveland's Grayton Road Tavern

Before you even step into the Grafton Road Tavern, a sign reads you are being watched from every angle, including inside the bar..

Owner Jim Page says those cameras came in handy when a woman seemed to vanish from inside a bathroom stall.

"We watched from this camera directly above us, we watched her go in. But she never came out," he said.

Around 9 p.m. everyone began searching for her, then they called police.

Page showed the woman's friends the video, which proved she was in the ceiling.

She crawled all the way to the kitchen, dropping panels as she went along to the kitchen.

The kitchen ceiling can reach 120 degrees.

Police talked her down and sent her to the hospital.

The ordeal last about two hours.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.