How to report for repairs a road damaged by heat or potholes

Tuesday's extreme heat triggered Sprague Road to buckle in Parma, lifting a portion of the westbound lane nearly a foot higher than it normally is.

#TrafficAlert Sprague Rd. Westbound from Hoertz to State Rd. shut down in Parma because the road buckled @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/OwfuLGcfal — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) May 30, 2018

Police shut the road down Tuesday from Hoertz Road to State Road until repairs are complete.

Take a look?? this is causing issues for some drivers in Parma. City workers tell me repairs will start around 7:30 this morning @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/v55NPxjYyZ — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) May 30, 2018

The 90 degree temperatures likely caused the road to crack and expand, according to Parma police.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for the state's interstates, as well as U.S. and state routes that are outside of municipalities. A road compromised by a pothole or covered with debris can be reported online to ODOT.

If the road is on a local or municipal roadway, contact the local city, county, or township agencies.

