How to report for repairs a road damaged by heat or potholes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

How to report for repairs a road damaged by heat or potholes

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO/Alyson Bruner) (Source: WOIO/Alyson Bruner)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Tuesday's extreme heat triggered Sprague Road to buckle in Parma, lifting a portion of the westbound lane nearly a foot higher than it normally is.

Police shut the road down Tuesday from Hoertz Road to State Road until repairs are complete.

The 90 degree temperatures likely caused the road to crack and expand, according to Parma police.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is responsible for the state's interstates, as well as U.S. and state routes that are outside of municipalities. A road compromised by a pothole or covered with debris can be reported online to ODOT.

If the road is on a local or municipal roadway, contact the local city, county, or township agencies.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly