Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT for possible severe storms later tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Temperatures will remain above 70 degrees all night long everywhere due to tropical air in place.

The remnants of Alberto is tracking west and north of us.

Look for scattered storms with tropical downpours with these storms.

Things should dry out for a time by 8:00 a.m. Most of the day tomorrow is looking dry.

A hot day is coming up with many area temperatures getting to 90 degrees. The heat index will make it feel more like the mid-90s at times.

A cold front approaches the area Thursday night. We think thunderstorms will develop late in the day and Thursday night.

Some of these storms could be severe so there is a First Alert for that. The cold front comes through Friday with a risk of storms. A noticeable cool down begins to happen Friday afternoon and night.