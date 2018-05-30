Northeast Ohio weather: Numerous storms are possible later today

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

1.) The remnants of the tropical system, Alberto, are currently moving north from the Tennessee Valley. The system will continue to drift north into the central Great Lakes by tonight. 2.) A cold front will move southeast over the region Friday into Friday night. 3.) High pressure will build back into NE Ohio this weekend, as an area of low pressure passes by to our south.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! The big weather story today will be the remnants of Alberto. The core of the system will stay to our west. Despite this, Alberto's remnants will still bring us a few scattered showers and storms. A great majority of the day will be dry. We do not expect any rain through 1:00 PM.

Numerous showers and storms will develop by mid-to-late afternoon. The main threat with these will be torrential rain. A few storms may produce strong wind gusts. The highest severe threat will be to our west. A tornado cannot be ruled out in NW Ohio this afternoon into this evening.

Otherwise, today will feature variable cloudiness and warm, humid weather.

9:00 AM: 78°, Noon: 81°, 5:00 PM: 85°

Scattered storms will continue into this evening. We may get a break in the action after midnight.

Rain Chances In Place Through Friday:

What is left of Alberto will be north of our area tomorrow morning. However, another area of low pressure will be nearing from the western Great Lakes.

Scattered storms are possible Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon.

We'll remain unseasonably warm and humid through the end of the work week.

Thursday's high: 90°

Friday's high: 81°

Weekend Outlook:

High pressure will move in for the weekend. This means a nice, mainly dry weekend is ahead. It will also be significantly cooler and less humid.

Saturday's high: 74°

Sunday's high: 76°

The only thing we'll need to watch for is a slight chance of a few thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.