Roseanne Barr says she was 'ambien tweeting' when she made controversial social media remarks

Roseanne Barr tweeted an apology to the show's cast and crew after the news that ABC Entertainment canceled her show.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

She added that she was on Ambien when she made racist remarks on Twitter directed toward former White House staffer Valerie Jarrett. Barr also attacked others like Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I'm sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don't like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I'm tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

I think Joe Rogan is right about ambien. Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I've done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc - — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr, who has a long history of pro-President Trump tweets, said the medication was no excuse for her behavior. Ambien is used to treat insomnia and difficulty sleeping, but has been used in an abusive manner because of its effects.

The Disturbing Side Effect Of The No. 1 Prescription Sleep Aid https://t.co/DiQS9z1wTs #powerofsleep via @HPLifestyle — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) May 30, 2018

The "Roseanne" reboot premiered several months ago with huge ratings. Production of the show's second season was currently underway.

People took to social media to debate ABC's decision; some were grateful that Barr's show was taken off the air while others argued that it's a double standard to remove the outspoken Republican supporter.

Thank you, @ABCNetwork. You did the right thing. There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Kimmel mocked Melania’s accent.



Joy Behar called Pence mentally ill for having faith in God.



Bill Maher makes countless racist comments.



Keith Olbermann calls Trump “a F*cking NAZI!”



ABC: *crickets*



Roseanne: “Ape.”



ABC: “YOU’RE FIRED YOU HATEFUL, RACIST, TRUMP SUPPORTER!” — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) May 30, 2018

Hollywood punished Roseanne for a tweet faster than they punished Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey for being sexual predators. — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) May 29, 2018

