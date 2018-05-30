Roseanne Barr says she was 'ambien tweeting' when she made contr - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Roseanne Barr says she was 'ambien tweeting' when she made controversial social media remarks

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Roseanne Barr tweeted an apology to the show's cast and crew after the news that ABC Entertainment canceled her show.

She added that she was on Ambien when she made racist remarks on Twitter directed toward former White House staffer Valerie Jarrett. Barr also attacked others like Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

Barr, who has a long history of pro-President Trump tweets, said the medication was no excuse for her behavior. Ambien is used to treat insomnia and difficulty sleeping, but has been used in an abusive manner because of its effects.

The "Roseanne" reboot premiered several months ago with huge ratings. Production of the show's second season was currently underway.

ABC axing 'Roseanne' shows how social media posts can ruin careers

People took to social media to debate ABC's decision; some were grateful that Barr's show was taken off the air while others argued that it's a double standard to remove the outspoken Republican supporter.

