Relive the top plays from the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2017-18 season (watch)

It's easy to compile a list of top plays from the season when an athletic superstar like LeBron James plays on the team.

ESPN counted down the top Cavs plays from this season.

As expected, James dominates the top plays, but JR Smith's first quarter buzzer beater from beyond half court and a ferocious dunk from Jeff Green are included on the list.

Remember James' falling-away buzzer beater off the backboard against the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs? Well, that play was only ranked No. 2!

What play topped that game-winner? Watch:

James and the Cavs could completely overhaul this list depending on how the team plays in the NBA Finals. The Cavs and Warriors square off in Game 1 Thursday night.

