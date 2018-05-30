Jose Ramirez, Indians deny rumors of PED suspension

Rumors surfaced on Tuesday that Jose Ramirez would receive a suspension from the MLB for use of performance-enhancing drugs.

He addressed the news before the game against the Chicago White Sox.

"I'm really not worried about it," Ramirez said. "I do feel bad for any fan that maybe got a wrong impression of me, but that's bad information. I never used anything like that."

The unsubstantiated rumors came from a report in the Dominican Republic that claimed a suspension was nearing for using an illegal substance.

"I can share there is nothing to those rumors," said Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations. "And, in fact, we have confirmed with Major League Baseball that that's the case. It's an unsubstantiated report with no truth to it."

Manager Terry Francona also addressed the report during Tuesday's pregame meeting, calling them false.

FAKE NEWS — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) May 29, 2018

Ramirez obviously was not phased much by the speculation. He hit his 16th home run of the year during the 7-3 victory over Chicago.

"So at the end of the day, I feel fine and relaxed about myself and I'm just going to keep doing my thing and keep focusing on baseball and keep going forward," Ramirez added.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.