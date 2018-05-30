Boy who started community college at 12 now heading to Ohio State University at 15

Torrington Ford started community college at 12-years-old. He graduated three years later and will now be heading to Ohio State University to continue his education.

"The storm is coming, and get ready for it now," Ford says about starting school at such an early age. "If you're prepared you have your rain coat, all your gear, you should be able to weather the storm."

Ford entered Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland in 2015.

He plans to pursue studies in aviation at OSU.

"My ultimate goal is to, eventually, own an airline," Ford said.

