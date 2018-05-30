Joe Thomas responds with guarantee of his own if Cavs win NBA Finals

Joe Thomas stands behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, no matter what it will cost.

The former lineman, who retired last year, is countering Cleveland Browns defensive end Damarious Randall with a jersey promise of his own.

I’m so confident in my @cavs, if the @warriors win the 2018 NBA finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames https://t.co/zsQp3LxGbu — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 30, 2018

Ok, it can be any signed, game worn @NBA jersey. Doesn’t have to be @warriors. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 30, 2018

In less than two hours, Thomas' statement was retweeted more than 5,300 times.

The response follows Randall's tweet on Tuesday where he promised everyone who retweeted his post a jersey.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

Randall's post has already been shared more than 683,000 times, but one of the Browns' newest acquisitions said he will deliver on his word.

According to the NBA store, a Cleveland Cavaliers adult-sized LeBron James jersey can be purchased for $74.99. At this point, Randall's tab is over $52 million.

