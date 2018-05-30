Joe Thomas responds with guarantee of his own if Cavs win NBA Fi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Joe Thomas responds with guarantee of his own if Cavs win NBA Finals

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Joe Thomas stands behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, no matter what it will cost. 

The former lineman, who retired last year, is countering Cleveland Browns defensive end Damarious Randall with a jersey promise of his own.

In less than two hours, Thomas' statement was retweeted more than 5,300 times.

The response follows Randall's tweet on Tuesday where he promised everyone who retweeted his post a jersey.

Randall's post has already been shared more than 683,000 times, but one of the Browns' newest acquisitions said he will deliver on his word.

According to the NBA store, a Cleveland Cavaliers adult-sized LeBron James jersey can be purchased for $74.99. At this point, Randall's tab is over $52 million.

