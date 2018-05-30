CMHA police officer injured in crash in downtown Cleveland

Police are investigating a crash involving a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police cruiser that impacted Wednesday morning's commute.

The crash was reported in the intersection of East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The cruiser and a passenger vehicle collided at the intersection. Police set up a detour in the area to help with rush hour congestion.

The female officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

